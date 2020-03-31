UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Seeks Arguments On Maintainability Of Hamza's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:07 PM

Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainability of Hamza's bail plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on a fresh ground of being vulnerable to hit by coronavirus in prison

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on a fresh ground of being vulnerable to hit by coronavirus in prison.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PML-N leader.

As the proceedings started, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that the Supreme Court had suspended decisions of all high courts for the release of the prisoners.

To which, the petitioner's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz requested the court to adjourn proceedings till Monday. He stated that the court would be assisted on this point after reading the Supreme Court verdict.

At this, the bench questioned Amjad Pervaiz that how this petition was maintainable.

Amjad Pervaiz replied that Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar would assist the court over the issue on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the hearing till April 7 and sought arguments on maintainability of plea.

Hamza Shahbaz had submitted that coronavirus was spreading all over the world including Pakistan. He submitted that as per media reports, there were suspected patients in jails. Hamza expressed apprehension that he might get infected with coronavirus in prison. He mentioned that the LHC had already directed authorities concerned for filing bail applications of prisoners in the wake of coronavirus epidemic. He pleaded with the court for granting him post arrest bail in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had earlier dismissed post arrest bail petition filed by Hamza in the case.

However, the court had granted bail to him in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court World Lahore High Court Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Reading April Muslim Post Media All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

3 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

3 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

3 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

3 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.