LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on a fresh ground of being vulnerable to hit by coronavirus in prison.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PML-N leader.

As the proceedings started, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem observed that the Supreme Court had suspended decisions of all high courts for the release of the prisoners.

To which, the petitioner's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz requested the court to adjourn proceedings till Monday. He stated that the court would be assisted on this point after reading the Supreme Court verdict.

At this, the bench questioned Amjad Pervaiz that how this petition was maintainable.

Amjad Pervaiz replied that Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar would assist the court over the issue on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the hearing till April 7 and sought arguments on maintainability of plea.

Hamza Shahbaz had submitted that coronavirus was spreading all over the world including Pakistan. He submitted that as per media reports, there were suspected patients in jails. Hamza expressed apprehension that he might get infected with coronavirus in prison. He mentioned that the LHC had already directed authorities concerned for filing bail applications of prisoners in the wake of coronavirus epidemic. He pleaded with the court for granting him post arrest bail in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had earlier dismissed post arrest bail petition filed by Hamza in the case.

However, the court had granted bail to him in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.