Lahore High Court Seeks Asset Record From Staffers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Lahore High Court seeks asset record from staffers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed its staffers to submit details of their assets along with income and expenditures statement for financial year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed its staffers to submit details of their assets along with income and expenditures statement for financial year 2019-20.

According to a LHC circular, all LHC officers and officials had been asked to provide the details on specific forums by July 31.

The details of moveable and immovable assets held by the staffersand their family members along with bank statements and relatedevidences must be submitted by July 31, it added.

