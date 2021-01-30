UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Copy Of Orders Empowering PSCA To Issue E-challans

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a copy of the court orders empowering Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to issue e-challans for violation of traffic rules

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Qazi Misbah against the issuance of e-challans by PSCA in absence of any law.

During the hearing, a provincial law officer admitted that no legislation had been carried out for e-challan yet.

He submitted that the fines were being received on account of e-challans as per the court orders.

At this, the court observed how e-challan could be issued by the authority in absence of any law. The court remarked that if the provincial assembly had not passed any law then how the fine could be received on account of e-challan.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and sought a copy of court orders empowering the authority to issue e-challans for violation of traffic rules.

