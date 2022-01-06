UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Detailed Reply In Arabic Teachers' Appointment Case

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave an opportunity to the secretary of the School Education Department for submitting a detailed report about appointment of Arabic teachers in Punjab

The division bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed heard the Intra-court appeal seeking compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran in Punjab's schools.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais and Secretary School Education Department Ghulam Fareed along with a report appeared before the bench at the start of the proceedings.

The secretary apprised the bench that a method had been devised for recruitment and training of the teachers for teaching the Holy Quran and an advertisement would be issued in the newspapers for the purpose.

At this, the bench observed that the department wanted to train available teachers for teaching Arabic and questioned how arts and science teachers could teach the Holy Quran.

The secretary said that Hafiz-e-Quran teachers had themselves offered services for the purpose.

To another court query, the secretary submitted that the finance department allowed to fill half of the posts due to paucity of the funds.He further said that 80000 teachers would be required for teaching the Holy Quran.

However, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the report and observed that why not it should be returned again.

To which, the Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Owais sought more time for working on the report.

Subsequently, the bench gave an opportunity for presenting a detailed report and adjourned further hearing.

The appellant had contended the education department had not started the process for the Arabic teachers' appointment despite a court direction. He urged the court to take action against the officials for showing delinquency in the matter.

