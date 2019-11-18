UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Govt Reply To Plea Against JUI-F Countrywide Protest

Lahore High Court seeks govt reply to plea against JUI-F countrywide protest

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from the federal government on a petition challenging Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Plan-B to stage countrywide protests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Federal government on a petition challenging Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Plan-B to stage countrywide protests.

LHC Justice Ameer Bhatti issued notices to the federal government and others on a petition, filed by a citizen Irfan Ali.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was going to launch countrywide protest after his Azadi March against the government.

He stated that the party had announced blocking highways and roads in various parts of the country, adding that it could paralyse the system. He asked the court for action against JUI-F leadership.

After hearing arguments, Justice Ameer Bhatti issued notice to the federal government and sought a reply about its plan to deal with the JUI-F protests across country.

