Lahore High Court seeks medical report of Nawaz Sharif, summons medical board head on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) Division Bench on Thursday sought medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Friday, on a petition, filed for his release on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The court also summoned Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, head of a medical board, constituted for treatment of Nawaz Sharif, on the next date of hearing.

The court issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought arguments on maintainability of the petition.

The court also issued notice to NAB, on a petition filed by Maryam Nawaz for her release on humanitarian grounds, on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders while hearing two different petitions.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had filed the petition for release of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, for medical treatment in or outside the country, whereas Maryam Nawaz filed the petition for her release on bail on humanitarian grounds to look after his ailing father.

At the outset of the proceedings, the bench inquired that why Nawaz Sharif himself did not file the petition for his release.

To which, the petitioner's counsel replied that Nawaz Sharif was admitted to hospital and he was not in a position to file the petition. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif filed the petition in view of medical condition of his brother.

Referring to Supreme Court judgements, he argued that a close relative could file the petition, if someone was not in a condition to do so.

At this, the court ordered Advocate General Punjab Jamal Sukhera to submit medical reports of Nawaz Sharif by Oct 25, besides ensuring the presence of head of the medical board, constituted for treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

The court also issued notices to the bureau on petitions while adjourning further hearing till Friday.

Earlier, the Punjab advocate general appeared before the bench on being summoned in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bureau had arrested Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and his nephew Yousaf Abbas in conncetion with Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money-laundering case.

Currently, Nawaz Sharif is in NAB custody on physical remand till October 25, whereas Maryam and Yousaf Abbas are on judicial remand.