Lahore High Court Seeks Name For Formation Of Commission To Probe Petrol Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:52 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought names and terms of reference (ToRs) from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) formation of a commission to probe the recent petrol shortage in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought Names and terms of reference (ToRs) from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) formation of a commission to probe the recent petrol shortage in the country.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Shabir Hussain.

AGP Khalid Javed Khan, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairperson and senior officers of Federal government appeared before the court.

The chief justice questioned from the attorney general that he had been directed to ask the National Assembly speaker whether a parliamentary committee for probing petrol crisis was being formed or not.

To which, the AGP replied that he had met NA Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday, who decided to take up the matter with the prime minister and the leader of opposition.

The attorney general also submitted his recommendations, including formation of a commission to probe the petrol crisis. He said those were his personal recommendations and the court could amend them.

At this, the chief justice remarked that he wanted competent persons for the commission. If the names suggested by the attorney general were not satisfactory, then the court would suggest names, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till July 16 and sought names and ToRs for the formation of commission from the attorney general.

