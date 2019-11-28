UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Record From Federal Govt In Musharraf Treason Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Lahore High Court seeks record from Federal Govt in Musharraf treason case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf challenging a verdict, reserved by special court in high treason case against him, and directed the federal government to submit complete record of the case till December 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf challenging a verdict, reserved by special court in high treason case against him, and directed the Federal government to submit complete record of the case till December 3.

The single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition, filed by the former president.

At outset of the proceedings, Justice Naqvi addressed Musharraf's counsel, Muhammad Azhar Siddique, and remarked that Islamabad High Court had given relief to his client. The IHC had not only issued a stay order but also ordered for fair trial, it noted.

To which, the counsel replied that the present petition was a bit different and also read out the orders, passed by the IHC. He apprised the court that the IHC had passed the orders on a petition, filed by the government.

He argued that the special court was established without seeking permission from the cabinet.

He further questioned that how the case against his client became a high treason case.

At this, the court asked federal law officer to assist the court on this point, on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till December 3 and sought the case record from the federal government.

The former president had challenged the verdict reserved by a special court in the high treason case against him and sought suspension of his trial in absentia.

On November 19, the special court had concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007. The special court ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 on the basis of available record.

It is pertinent to mention that IHC had allowed a plea, filed by the interior ministry on Wednesday, (Nov 27) and stayed the special court from announcement of the decision.

