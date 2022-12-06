UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Asad Umer Over Remarks Against Judiciary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:54 AM

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Asad Umer over remarks against Judiciary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar for his criticism against the judiciary in his November 26 speech at his party's Rawalpindi public meeting.

While hearing the petitions filed by the additional registrar of the Rawalpindi's Court's registry, Justice Jawad Ul Hassan of the LHC's Rawalpindi bench remarked that the PTI leader used disrespectful language against courts.

The Justice said that according to Article 14 of the Constitution, no institution and personality could be disputed, and the court has the authority of punishment under Article 204-B.

"Asad Umar outraged the courts in his speech during the November 26 rally and used scornful words against the judiciary," the court remarked.

The Court summoned Asad Umer to the next hearing on December 7 and called for the video and transcription of his speech.

The Deputy Commissioner and the city police officer were also present in the Court, while Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the Court to represent Asad Umer.

