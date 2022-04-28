UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From ECP On Plea For De-seating 25 PTI Dissident MPAs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for de-seating 25 PTI dissident MPAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition for de-seating 25 dissident MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by PTI parliamentary leader in Provincial assembly, Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that 25 PTI MPAs, including Malik Nauman Langrial, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Muhammad Tahir, Ayesha Nawaz cast their votes in favour of Opposition's joint candidate Hamza Shehbaz in violation of party policy.

He submitted that the party moved a reference for their disqualification and the speaker Punjab Assembly also sent the same to the ECP.

He pleaded with the court to direct the ECP for deciding the matter and de-seat the MPAs, besides suspending the membership of the MPAs during the pendency of the reference. He also requested to stop the MPAs from voting on the no-confidence resolution against the deputy speaker.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought a reply from the ECP till April 29 and adjourned further hearing.

