Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Govt On Plea Against Amendments In Civil Service Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:47 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the federal government and others on a petition challenging the amendments made in Civil Service of Pakistan Rules, 1954

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Naveed Shahzad Mirza, an officer of Provincial Management Service (PMS).

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the federal government increased seats of DMG officers after amending the rules. He submitted that DMG seats in Punjab were 58 till 1990 whereas now the seats had become 740.

He submitted that PMS officers were being continuously exploited due to amendments in the rules. He submitted that after the amendments, the DMG officers had occupied PMS seats.

He submitted that the federation did not have any powers to interfere in service matters of the province whereas the amendments were unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to set aside the amendments made in the rules.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from the federal government and other respondents.

