Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Govt On Plea Against LDA Policy For Multi-storey Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:54 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought reply from the Punjab government and others within two weeks on a petition challenging Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) policy for construction of multi-storey buildings in Lahore

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by a citizen, Waqas Butt.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that LDA devised a policy for construction of multi-storey buildings in 2019. He submitted that under the policy, a legal framework was also determined for construction of the multi-storey buildings. He submitted that as per legal framework, public hearing and other requirements were declared mandatory.

He submitted that apparently, it appeared that the LDA had failed to get its policy implemented as multi-storey buildings were being constructed against the policy with the connivance of the authority officials. He submitted that public hearing and other requirements were not being fulfilled.

The counsel further argued that the policy was a violation of constitutional rights and requested to set aside it, besides seeking directions to stop the construction of the multi-storey buildings against the law.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from respondents within two weeks and adjourned further hearing.

