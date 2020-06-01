Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea for opening theatres, cinemas

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition against closure of theaters and cinemas in the wake of coronavirus pandemic till June 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition against closure of theaters and cinemas in the wake of coronavirus pandemic till June 9.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing a petition of Producers Association through Qaiser Sanaullah.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the government had closed theaters and cinemas in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He submitted that entertainment industry had badly affected with the step. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions to open theatres and cinemas with SOPs.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from the Punjabgovernment till June 9.