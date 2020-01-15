UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From NAB, Others On Maryam's Plea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:31 PM

Lahore High Court seeks reply from NAB, others on Maryam's plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday sought a detailed reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and return of passport till January 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday sought a detailed reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and return of passport till January 21.

The court also sought a reply from the Federal government over delay in deciding representation of Maryam Nawaz for removing her name from the ECL.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the petition filed by the PML-N vice president, wherein Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar represented the petitioner whereas Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan appeared on behalf of the government.

As the proceedings resumed, the court observed that no reply had been sought from the respondents on the petition yet.

To which, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the matter was referred by the previous bench to the federal government for deciding the same in seven days period.

However, the government did not make any decision the issue for three-four weeks and it was learnt on Tuesday that the government had rejected the representation.

At this, the AAG submitted that the cabinet had decided the matter and Maryam's representation had been rejected.

He further submitted that the petition had become infructuous after the government's decision.

However, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, issued notices to the Bureau and others and sought their reply till Jan 21.The court also sought a reply from the federal government over delay in deciding the Maryam's representation.

Maryam Nawaz through her petition submitted that her name was placed on the ECL through a memorandum. She submitted that the step was taken without issuance of any notice and affording any opportunity for hearing to her.She submitted that the step was not only against the law but a violation of her fundamental rights.

She submitted that her father had been shifted abroad due to his critical health and she was under stress on account of her inability to be with him in this our of need.

Maryam had pleaded with the court for declaring the memorandum illegal besides directions for removal of her name from the ECL.The bench was also requested to grant her a "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure and release of her passport.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same January Muslim From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

US Undermined Afghan Mission by Backing Warlords, ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Set ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Fut ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to nullify enemy's propaganda a ..

4 minutes ago

US House Panel to Probe How State Dept. Handled Se ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Duma to Consider Prime Minister's Candidat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.