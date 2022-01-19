UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Police Over Registration Of Case On Complaint Of Deceased Female

Published January 19, 2022

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint of deceased female

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from police over registration of a case on complaint of a female who died 16 years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from police over registration of a case on complaint of a female who died 16 years ago.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Akbar for quashment of FIR against him.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that Motra police of district Sialkot had registered a case against his client over stealing fertilizer bags on the complaint of a female, Fehmida Arshad. He submitted a death certificate of the female and told that she had died in 2005. He termed the FIR baseless and pleaded with the court to quash it as the same was registered on complaint of deceased.

At this, the court questioned how police could register a case on complaint of a deceased person.

Subsequently, the court sought reply from police concerned and adjourned further hearing till February 15.

