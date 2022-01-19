UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Police Over Registration Of Case On Complaint Of Deceased Female

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint of deceased female

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from police over registration of a case on complaint of a female who died 16 years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from police over registration of a case on complaint of a female who died 16 years ago.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Akbar for quashment of FIR against him.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that Motra police of district Sialkot had registered a case against his client over stealing fertilizer bags on the complaint of a female, Fehmida Arshad. He submitted a death certificate of the female and told that she had died in 2005. He termed the FIR baseless and pleaded with the court to quash it as the same was registered on complaint of deceased.

At this, the court questioned how police could register a case on complaint of a deceased person.

Subsequently, the court sought reply from police concerned and adjourned further hearing till February 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Died Same Sialkot February FIR From Court

Recent Stories

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chie ..

New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukr ..

Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit in Jerusalem - Kre ..

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukr ..

Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus 'Horror Stor ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthe ..

Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthen US Supply Chain - White Hous ..

5 minutes ago
 Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, say ..

Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.