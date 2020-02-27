UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Punjab Gov't, District Administration, Other Respondents In Plea Seeking To Stop Aurat March

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Punjab Gov't, district administration, other respondents in plea seeking to stop Aurat March

Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from Punjab government, district administration and other respondents upon plea filed to stop "Aurat March"

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from Punjab government, district administration and other respondents upon plea filed to stop "Aurat March".LHC also issued notice upon plea of civil society to become a respondent in the petition.LHC took up the case for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, court remarked, "How can we impose ban over freedom of expression without any reason"?Petitioner took the plea that Aurat March is against our norms.Petitioner further said that he is not against the Aurat March but it should be in the limits.Counsel Aurat March organizer Hina Jillani said that petitioner's pray to impose ban over Aurat March is against the freedom of expression adding that petitioner don't have the right to file plea seeking to stop Aurat March.

