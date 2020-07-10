UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Reply Govt On Plea Against ACS, AIG Appointment In South Punjab Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:35 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging appointment of additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional inspector general (AIG) for South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging appointment of additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional inspector general (AIG) for South Punjab secretariat. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by lawyers Foundation for Justice.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner-organisation argued before the court that the Punjab government had appointed Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inam Ghani as additional chief secretary and additional inspector general of police for South Punjab secretariat.

He submitted that so far territorial jurisdiction of south Punjab had not been decided and it required necessary amendments in the constitution for the purpose.

He argued that,without the necessary amendments, the appointment of the officials would be a violation of the constitution. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointments for being unconstitutional.The court , after recording initial arguments, issued notice to the Punjab governmentand sought reply.

