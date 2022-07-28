The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Thursday sought a reply from the parties concerned for the imposition of general sales tax up to Rs 6,000 on the electricity bills in the lawyers' chambers

The High Court Bar Association had filed a petition in the LHC bench pleading that the tax levied in the power bills of lawyers' offices does not fall in the category of business category.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC bench issued a notice to the parties after the petition's initial hearing.

The Court adjourned the hearing until Friday and asked for a reply in the case.

Chairman IESCO, Member Legal FBR and XEN Rawalpindi Cantonment area were also present in the Court.