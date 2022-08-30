(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday sought reply from the federal government and other respondents till Sept 14 on an an appeal, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab education Minister Murad Raas, challenging summons, issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a prohibited foreign funding case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the orders while hearing the appeal.

The appellant's counsel argued before the bench that after the announcement of the verdict in foreign funding case by the Election Commission, the FIA launched investigations into the matter.

He submitted that the agency issued a summons to his client in the matter, directing him to appear before it. He submitted that the summons were illegal and unconstitutional, adding that an LHC single bench had dismissed his client's petition on the matter. He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench decision and summons, while requesting to allow the appeal.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, sought reply from the federal government and other respondents till Sept 14.