UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Seeks Report From CCPO Lahore About Motorway Rape Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:17 PM

Lahore High Court seeks report from CCPO Lahore about motorway rape case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Capital City police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh regarding motorway rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Capital City police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh regarding motorway rape case.

The court also sought a plan from Inspector General of police Punjab about security of the roads across the province.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission to probe the motorway rape case.

At outset of the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of a commission to investigate the motorway rape case.

However, the chief justice questioned the petitioner-counsel as to how the commission was to be formed.

The counsel stated that as per law, only the government was empowered to form the commission.

At this stage, a law officer informed the court that investigations were in progress and a committee had been formed under the chairmanship of the provincial law minister.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction and summoned the CCPO Lahore along with a report about investigations conducted so far while adjourning the matter for a short time.

As the proceedings resumed again, the CCPO Lahore appeared before the court and submitted that the motorway was made operational two months ago but no security was deputed on it.

He apprised the court about progress made in the investigations and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. He offered apology over his earlier remarks in connection with the case on a tv channel.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings of the case till September 16 and sought a detailed report from the CCPO about the investigations on the next date of hearing.

The court directed that no extra-judicial step should be taken in the case, and that the accused should be arrested and tried as per law.

The petitioner submitted in his petition that two 'robbers' allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Punjab Motorway Law Minister Car Progress September Women TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

AFC Okays Al Wahda withdrawal from Champions Leagu ..

4 minutes ago

Yates first Briton to win Tirreno-Adriatico

1 minute ago

All are united to make PM's vision of regional pea ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy shuts down swimming pool, fines 3 bu ..

19 minutes ago

Accused in Lahore rape case arrested: National Ass ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Moves Step Forward in Joint Work With OPCW ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.