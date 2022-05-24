UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 10:03 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a report from chief secretary Punjab and inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab till May 25 on a petition against arrests and raids on houses of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers

Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz heard the petition filed by Yousuf Rasheed, a leader of Insaf Lawyers Forum.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police raided the houses of the party workers and a number of them were arrested. He pleaded with the court to refrain the authorities from arresting the party workers and raiding their houses.

He also requested to issue directions for removing obstacles installed to stop long march participants at various locations.

At this, the court sought a report from the chief secretary and IGP till May 25.

However, the counsel requested the court to fix the matter for hearing again today (Tuesday) as the long march would start from tomorrow.

However, the court declined the request, observing that it would hear the matter after filing of the report.

Meanwhile, the court also heard identical petitions and adjourned their hearing till May 25. The court ordered all petitions to be fixed together for hearing.

