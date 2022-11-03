Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over encroachments in Nullah Lai

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday sought a report from the Chief Secretary Punjab within 15 days on a petition over illegal encroachments in Nullah Lai and Sawan river

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday sought a report from the Chief Secretary Punjab within 15 days on a petition over illegal encroachments in Nullah Lai and Sawan river.

The LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf heard the petition filed by a citizen Ahsan Ali, regarding the possible flood threats to Rawalpindi city from the Sawan River and Nullah Lai.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the Court that the abundance of encroachments around the Nullah Lai and the Swan river had put the lives of residents of the twin cities in danger.

While hearing the petition, the Court sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary of Punjab within 15 days.