Lahore High Court seeks report from govt about funds for construction of Lahore-Narowal road

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road for two weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road for two weeks.

The court sought a report from the Federal government about funds for construction of Lahore-Narowal Road, on the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Shakargarh Bar Association.

The bar association pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without delay.