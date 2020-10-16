UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Report From Govt About Funds For Construction Of Lahore-Narowal Road

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road for two weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road for two weeks.

The court sought a report from the Federal government about funds for construction of Lahore-Narowal Road, on the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Shakargarh Bar Association.

The bar association pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without delay.

