Lahore High Court seeks report from govt about steps to curb smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government about steps taken to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others for directions to curb smog in the province.

During the proceeding, a law officer on behalf of the Punjab government apprised the court that steps were being taken to curb the smog. He stated that 47 FIRs were registered over burning of crop stubble across the province whereas anti-smog towers would be installed in various cities including Lahore to detect smog.

The law officer further submitted that the government had issued a notification declaring smog as a calamity under Punjab Natural Calamity Act 1958.

At this stage, the court appreciated the step of declaring smog as calamity by the government, besides plantation of trees.

It was further apprised by the law officer that under Punjab Civil Administration Act 2017, commissioners had been delegated the task in all major cities to curb smog.

"Brick kiln industry would remain closed during the month of November and December and steps are being taken to convert the entire brick kiln industry to zig zag technology", he added.

Punjab Environment Protection Agency's counsel also apprised that industries emitting gaseous emissions would not be allowed to work in current situation whereas strict action would be taken against vehicles emitting extra emissions.

The violators would be prosecuted under Punjab Environmental Protection Act 2012 and motor vehicle emission rules, he added.

Subsequently, the court sought a report from the Punjab government about steps taken to curb the smog and improve the air quality index, by next date of hearing, October 29.

The petitions were filed through Sheraz Zaka advocate who contended that Lahore was becoming one of the most polluted city in the world. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementing smog commission recommendations.