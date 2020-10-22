UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Seeks Report From Govt About Steps To Curb Smog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:01 PM

Lahore High Court seeks report from govt about steps to curb smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government about steps taken to curb smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government about steps taken to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others for directions to curb smog in the province.

During the proceeding, a law officer on behalf of the Punjab government apprised the court that steps were being taken to curb the smog. He stated that 47 FIRs were registered over burning of crop stubble across the province whereas anti-smog towers would be installed in various cities including Lahore to detect smog.

The law officer further submitted that the government had issued a notification declaring smog as a calamity under Punjab Natural Calamity Act 1958.

At this stage, the court appreciated the step of declaring smog as calamity by the government, besides plantation of trees.

It was further apprised by the law officer that under Punjab Civil Administration Act 2017, commissioners had been delegated the task in all major cities to curb smog.

"Brick kiln industry would remain closed during the month of November and December and steps are being taken to convert the entire brick kiln industry to zig zag technology", he added.

Punjab Environment Protection Agency's counsel also apprised that industries emitting gaseous emissions would not be allowed to work in current situation whereas strict action would be taken against vehicles emitting extra emissions.

The violators would be prosecuted under Punjab Environmental Protection Act 2012 and motor vehicle emission rules, he added.

Subsequently, the court sought a report from the Punjab government about steps taken to curb the smog and improve the air quality index, by next date of hearing, October 29.

The petitions were filed through Sheraz Zaka advocate who contended that Lahore was becoming one of the most polluted city in the world. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementing smog commission recommendations.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore World Lahore High Court Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Vehicle October November December 2017 All From Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed on Countries ..

2 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says Package of Political, Military Me ..

2 minutes ago

Human rights violations in IIOJK condemned

2 minutes ago

Int'l Conference on Syrian Refugees Return to Be H ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Establishes New Atlantic Command in Norfolk t ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity a call for frater ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.