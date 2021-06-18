Lahore High Court seeks report from police on plea against arrest of TikToker

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report from police authorities till June 21 on a petition challenging arrest of famous TikToker Kashif Zameer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report from police authorities till June 21 on a petition challenging arrest of famous TikToker Kashif Zameer.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the wife of the TikToker.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Kashif Zameer made an agreement with Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit tv series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", for holding various shows.

He submitted that the agreement could not be implemented for various reasons. He claimed that the police started harassing Kashif Zameer on termination of the agreement and arrested him from his house, a day earlier. The counsel claimed that the CIA Ichra police had detained Kashif Zameer without registration of any case. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for release of Kashif Zameer from illegal police custody.

The court after hearing initial arguments sought a report from police authorities till June 21.