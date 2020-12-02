Lahore High Court seeks report of inquiry commission on petrol crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought report of inquiry commission on petrol crisis.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Shabir Hussain questioning shortage of petrol in the country during June 1 to 26.

An additional attorney general told the court that the inquiry commission had completed its investigations and the report had been forwarded to the federal cabinet.

At this, the chief justice observed that this report should have been made public. He directed the law officer to ask the head of the commission, Federal Investigation Agency Director General Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, to appear in person on the next date of hearing and submit the report of the commission in a sealed envelope.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 14.