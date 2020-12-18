Lahore High Court seeks report on missing facilities in private housing societies

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench sought detailed report of missing facilities in private housing societies from Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha within one month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench sought detailed report of missing facilities in private housing societies from Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha within one month.

In a case against missing facilities in private housing societies, Secretary Housing Liaquat Ali Chatha, Director NAB Muhammad Tahir and Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas presented before the court.

The court snubbed officers over missing facilities including sewerage, parks and other basic facilities.

The court directed officers concerned to ensure all missing facilities in the private housing societies and sought a comprehensive report on private housing societies from Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha within a month.

Taking action on the deadline by the Lahore High Court Multan Bench, the Secretary Housing started work on war footing and directed all concerned officers to visit housing schemes and identify the societies having missing facilities.