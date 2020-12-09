UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Seeks Report Over Heavy Charges By Private Hospitals From COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Lahore High Court seeks report over heavy charges by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Healthcare Commission over heavy fees charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Healthcare Commission over heavy fees charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case.

A deputy secretary health Punjab stated before the court that 90 per cent beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the public hospitals. He submitted that standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 were not being followed.

At this, the court observed that mass gatherings were being held but the government was not taking interest. The government took effective steps to control the spread of COVID-19 previously but now such steps were not being taken, it added.

To which, an additional deputy commissioner Lahore told that smart lockdown was imposed in 55 areas of the city whereas fines were also imposed over violation of the SOPs.

At this stage, Dr Salman Kazmi told the court that private hospitals were charging Rs 150,000 from COVID-19 patients for each day.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, sought a report from commission over heavy fees charged by the private hospitals and adjourned further hearing till December 11.

The petitioner-organisation had submitted that the present Coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had increased in the country.

Expressing concern over the current COVID-19 situation, it petitioned the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of the citizens.

The court was also requested to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, besides seeking directions to ensure physical presence of teaching faculty of medical colleges during evening and night and to regulate prices of Covid-19 tests through healthcare commission.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab December 2020 All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Rights Chief Worried Over Volatile Situation in ..

3 minutes ago

Twin cities chambers for SEZs along Ring Road

3 minutes ago

Body of youth found in the area of Batala Colony p ..

3 minutes ago

64 citizens fined, six schools sealed over violati ..

3 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment in drug smugglin ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to Rahat Fateh Al ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.