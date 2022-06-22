Lahore High Court sends plea against fixing Naan, roti prices to committee

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sent a petition, against the administration's step of fixing Naan and Roti prices, to a committee comprising two provincial secretaries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sent a petition, against the administration's step of fixing Naan and Roti prices, to a committee comprising two provincial secretaries.

The court directed the committee to decide the matter after hearing the stance of the petitioner.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Aftab Aslam of the association of Nanbais.

During the proceedings, a provincial law officer on behalf of district administration submitted a reply and apprised the court that the petitioner did not avail the alternate remedy before approaching the court. He submitted that the petitioner should approach an elite committee comprising two provincial secretaries for redress of his grievance first.

At this, the court sent the petition to the committee while directing it to decide the matter after hearing the stance of the petitioner.

The petitioner had argued that the administration was forcing the Tandoor owners to sell Naan and Roti at the rate fixed by it. He contended that the step was absolutely illogical keeping in view the sky-rocketing prices of everything. He submitted that the city administration had started action against the Tandoor owners over violations of the instructions. He pleaded with the court to stop the administration from harassing the Tandoor owners.

On the last hearing, the court had stopped the administration from harassing the Tandoor owners and sought a reply from it.