Lahore High Court sets aside appointment of director general PHOTA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the appointment of Dr Asad Aslam as director general Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA).

The court ordered the provincial government for appointing new director general within 15 days.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz challenging the appointment of Dr Asad Aslam as director general of PHOTA.

The petitioner had submitted that the government made the appointment of Dr Asad Aslam in violation of the merit. He submitted that the selection committee recommended his name while ignoring various candidates. The court was requested to set aside the appointment.