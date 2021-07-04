Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in Multan district judiciary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has set aside 108 appointments made in Multan District Judiciary after declaring them illegal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has set aside 108 appointments made in Multan District Judiciary after declaring them illegal.

The court directed LHC registrar for placing the matter before LHC administration committee for fixing the responsibility and action against the responsible.

In a written judgment released here on Saturday, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by one Ali Sher Khan.

The petitioner had challenged the appointments of Junior clerks, process servers, naib qasids and others made in Multan district judiciary in February 2021.

He claimed that the appointments were made in a non-transparent manner while ignoringrules and regulations. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointments.