Lahore High Court Sets Aside PMC Order, Advertisement About Readmission Of First Year To Private Medical Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Lahore High Court sets aside PMC order, advertisement about readmission of first year to private medical colleges

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside an order and advertisement of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) about readmission of the first year to the certain private medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside an order and advertisement of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) about readmission of the first year to the certain private medical colleges.

Justice Ayesha A Malik announced the judgement while allowing petitions filed by students of Sahara Medical College, Akhtar Saeed Medical College and Al-Aleem Medical College challenging PMC orders and advertisement. The court had earlier reserved its judgement on the conclusion of arguments by the parties in the matter.

In his final arguments, the petitioners' counsel submitted that the PMC had issued the directives without considering the fact that the students had been enrolled after payment of dues and their classes had started.

He submitted that the PMC had asked the medical colleges to restart the admission process on some complaints about the admission process.

He submitted that the step would jeopardize the educational career of his clients whereas the academic year would also end in December, 2021.

He argued that the orders did not justify restarting the entire admission process, even if there were complaints against the medical colleges. He pleaded with the court to set aside the PMC's order and advertisement for the purpose.

However, the PMC's counsel opposed the plea, submitting that the petitions were not maintainable as the petitioners did not avail the first available remedy. He submitted that the petitioners had approached the court without filing any appeal before the Medical Tribunal, established under the MT Act. He further submitted that the PMC took the action over complaints about the admission process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended impugned PMC orders and advertisement.

