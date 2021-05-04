Lahore High Court sets aside Punjab Code of Civil Procedure amendment ordinance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday set aside Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the short verdict on petition filed by vice chairman Punjab Bar Council and others challenging the amendments made in Code of Civil Procedure 1908 through the ordinance.

Barrister Ahmad Quyyum on behalf of the petitioners argued that Punjab government had introduced amendments in Code of Civil Procedure 1908 through an ordinance in 2021.

He submitted that through amendments in Code of Civil Procedure, one forum of appeal against a judgment of civil judge had been abolished and now instead of district judge appeal had to be filed in the high court.

He further submitted that Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Ordinance, 2021, amended sections 26 and 96 of CPC 1908.

"Amendment in section 26 provides for a fixed time frame for the disposal of a civil suit. Similarly, by amending section 96, a time frame of 90 days has been fixed for the adjudication of appeal by an appeal court", he added.

He submitted that all the amendments were made without consultation of the stakeholders and legal requirements were not fulfilled for the purpose.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the ordinance as it was in violation of the Constitution.

However, a law officer opposed the plea, saying that all requirements were fulfilled for the purpose.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, set aside the ordinance after declaring the same in violation of the Constitution.