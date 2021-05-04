UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Sets Aside Punjab Code Of Civil Procedure Amendment Ordinance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:41 AM

Lahore High Court sets aside Punjab Code of Civil Procedure amendment ordinance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday set aside Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Ordinance 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday set aside Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the short verdict on petition filed by vice chairman Punjab Bar Council and others challenging the amendments made in Code of Civil Procedure 1908 through the ordinance.

Barrister Ahmad Quyyum on behalf of the petitioners argued that Punjab government had introduced amendments in Code of Civil Procedure 1908 through an ordinance in 2021.

He submitted that through amendments in Code of Civil Procedure, one forum of appeal against a judgment of civil judge had been abolished and now instead of district judge appeal had to be filed in the high court.

He further submitted that Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Ordinance, 2021, amended sections 26 and 96 of CPC 1908.

"Amendment in section 26 provides for a fixed time frame for the disposal of a civil suit. Similarly, by amending section 96, a time frame of 90 days has been fixed for the adjudication of appeal by an appeal court", he added.

He submitted that all the amendments were made without consultation of the stakeholders and legal requirements were not fulfilled for the purpose.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the ordinance as it was in violation of the Constitution.

However, a law officer opposed the plea, saying that all requirements were fulfilled for the purpose.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, set aside the ordinance after declaring the same in violation of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Same All Court

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

44 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

MQM-P calls for more arrangements of beds, oxygen, ..

2 minutes ago

US Welcomes UK Extension of Global Magnitsky Sanct ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Joint Work to Mend Russia-EU Ties ..

2 minutes ago

New York City Subway to Run 24 Hours Per Day Begin ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.