The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday set aside the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) of forwarding reference to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for inquiries in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission's report

Besides setting aside the nomination of two officers of SECP to the joint investigation team formed by the FIA for probing the matter, the court held that the SECP might choose to start proceedings afresh in the matter as per law.

However, the court held that the FIA had lawfully taken notice of the matter and it had powers for the purpose and dismissed the request to set aside notices issued by the joint investigation team to the petitioners.

The division bench headed Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi announced the verdict while partly allowing petitions filed by administration of Alarabia Sugar Mills and JDW and Faruki Pulp Mills, owned by Shehbaz Sharif family and Jahangir Tareen, challenging FIA proceedings against them. The bench had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and it was announced today.

The petitioners through their petitions had argued that the federal cabinet gave approval for investigations against sugar mills in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission Report whereas it did not have the authority for the purpose.

They submitted that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar illegally directed the SECP and FIA for a probe against sugar mills in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission Report.

They argued that the FIA Director General formed an investigation team wherein two members of the SECP were also nominated for technical assistance. They further argued that the SECP had also sent a reference to the FIA for action in the matter on September 12.

They submitted that the joint investigation team issued notices to the administration of mills, while assailing all the steps.They contended that all steps were in violation of the constitution and law. They pleaded with the court for setting aside the notices by the joint investigation team after declaring them illegal.