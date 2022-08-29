The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed abolishing of National Skills University's (NSU) Sheikhupura campus till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed abolishing of National Skills University's (NSU) Sheikhupura campus till further orders.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by NSU Registrar Mirza Sarwat Naz against abolishing the campus.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the departments concerned gave approval for establishing NSU Sheikhupura campus and all requirements were fulfilled for the purpose.

However, the respondent departments cancelled the permission without any reason and withdrew the notification for establishing the campus while putting the future of the students on stake, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for withdrawing the notification.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stayed abolishing of the campus and sought reply from the Punjab government, deputy commissioner Sheikhupura and other respondents.