UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Stays Abolishing Of NSU's Sheikhupura Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Lahore High Court stays abolishing of NSU's Sheikhupura campus

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed abolishing of National Skills University's (NSU) Sheikhupura campus till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed abolishing of National Skills University's (NSU) Sheikhupura campus till further orders.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by NSU Registrar Mirza Sarwat Naz against abolishing the campus.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the departments concerned gave approval for establishing NSU Sheikhupura campus and all requirements were fulfilled for the purpose.

However, the respondent departments cancelled the permission without any reason and withdrew the notification for establishing the campus while putting the future of the students on stake, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for withdrawing the notification.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stayed abolishing of the campus and sought reply from the Punjab government, deputy commissioner Sheikhupura and other respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Sheikhupura All From Court

Recent Stories

PMD forecast rain-wind/thundershower in various pa ..

PMD forecast rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of country

49 seconds ago
 IAEA Mission to Assess Physical Damage to ZNPP Fac ..

IAEA Mission to Assess Physical Damage to ZNPP Facilities, Safety Systems

50 seconds ago
 Smoking also leads to thicker, weaker hearts: Stud ..

Smoking also leads to thicker, weaker hearts: Study

52 seconds ago
 Ex-principal secretary to PM moves Islamabad High ..

Ex-principal secretary to PM moves Islamabad High Court

55 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues final candi ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues final candidates, symbols' lists for by-e ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Bhak ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Bhakkar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.