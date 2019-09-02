Lahore High Court stays appointment of vice chancellor in PTUT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the appointment of vice chancellor in Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT).

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on a petition filed by Prof Dr Sajjad Mubeen, a candidate for the slot of the vice chancellor.

The petitioner's counsel had argued that the appointment of the vice chancellor was being made in violation of the rules and the candidates qualifying on merit were being ignored.

The court after hearing the arguments stayed the appointment and referred the matter to secretary Industry and Commerce.

The court ordered to the secretary for deciding the matter after hearing stance of the petitioner. The court directed petitioner to appear before the concerned authority on September 12.