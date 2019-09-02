UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stays Appointment Of Vice Chancellor In PTUT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Lahore High Court stays appointment of vice chancellor in PTUT

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the appointment of vice chancellor in Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the appointment of vice chancellor in Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT).

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on a petition filed by Prof Dr Sajjad Mubeen, a candidate for the slot of the vice chancellor.

The petitioner's counsel had argued that the appointment of the vice chancellor was being made in violation of the rules and the candidates qualifying on merit were being ignored.

The court after hearing the arguments stayed the appointment and referred the matter to secretary Industry and Commerce.

The court ordered to the secretary for deciding the matter after hearing stance of the petitioner. The court directed petitioner to appear before the concerned authority on September 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Technology Punjab Tianjin September Commerce Industry Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

11 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.