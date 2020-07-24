Lahore High Court stays commercialization of residential plots in WAPDA Town

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed commercialization of residential plots in WAPDA Town Co-operative Housing Society Lahore till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed commercialization of residential plots in WAPDA Town Co-operative Housing Society Lahore till further orders.

Justice Atir Mahmood heard the petition filed by the society and also sought reply from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other respondents.

Petitioner's counsel argued before the court that as per LDA act, there was no provision for commercialization of a residential plot.

But, despite that, the LDA was granting permission for commercialization of residential plots in WAPDA Town, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the step of commercialization of residential plots in the society.

The court expressed serious annoyance over commercialization of residential plots and observed that traffic problems were rising due to it.

Subsequently, the court stayed the commercialization of residential plots in WAPDA Town and sought reply from the respondents.