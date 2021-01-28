Lahore High Court stays constructions in societies established on green land areas

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed constructions in housing societies established on green land areas in the city (Lahore).

The court also stopped implementation on the amnesty scheme by the Lahore development Authority (LDA) for housing societies.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition against establishment of 557 housing societies on green land areas of the city. The court summoned LDA vice chairman and director general along with relevant record on the next date of hearing, February 2.

A counsel on behalf of the LDA submitted a report before the court about pending and decided cases of housing societies during the proceedings.

He stated that the authority could not take action against societies which had obtained stay orders from courts.

However, the chief justice remarked that if the authorities wanted to take action, then they did not even wait for a court order.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the LDA had introduced an amnesty scheme to regularise illegal housing societies of the city. He submitted that the LDA officials were carrying out illegal work in the name of amnesty scheme.

To this, the chief justice observed that LDA would not be allowed to extend benefits to favorite ones. He also questioned if the authority failed to take any action against developers of illegal societies then what was the use of it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further hearing till February 2, and stopped implementation on the amnesty scheme and constructions in societies established on green land areas. The court also summoned LDA vice chairman and director general for the next date of hearing.