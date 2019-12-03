Lahore High Court stays implementation on notification about fixing ghee prices

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on a notification about fixing ghee prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed implementation on a notification about fixing ghee prices

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by different ghee manufacturing companies.

The petitioners' counsel submitted that the director general industries had issued a notification, under Section 6 of the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977, forcing the mills to sell their product on a price not more than Rs 180 per kg.

He submitted that the step was infringing their fundamental right to life protected under Article 3 of the Constitution. He submitted that the notification was issued without consultation of the stakeholders and it was devoid of any justifiable reasons.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification being illegal and stay its operation till the final decision of the petitions.

At this, the court stayed the implementation on the notification and also sought reply from respondents till December 4 while adjourning the further hearing.