UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stays LESCO Bidding For Advanced Metering System

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:55 PM

Lahore High Court stays LESCO bidding for advanced metering system

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) from holding bidding for installation of advanced metering system in its two circles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) from holding bidding for installation of advanced metering system in its two circles.

Justice Shahid Mubeen passed the orders on a petition filed by a company, Industrial Solutions, through Waseem Arshad.

Advocate Babar Awan argued on behalf of the petitioner that LESCO had advertised a tender for installation of an advanced metering system in circle 4 and 5.

He submitted that, as per bylaws of Pakistan Engineering Council, foreign companies could not participate in bidding without a joint venture with a local company.

He submitted that various foreign companies, without a joint venture, had approached the LESCO for the purpose and these companies were being entertained.

He mentioned that already 12 foreign companies were working without a joint venture with the LESCO.

He contended that national industry would suffer if the foreign companies were allowed to participate in the bidding without a joint venture. He submitted that the bidding would be held on August 20 and pleaded with the court for setting aside it. He also requested the court for staying the bidding till the final decision of the petition.

The court after recording initial arguments stayed the bidding, to be held on August 20, and also issued notices to LESCO authorities and others.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Babar Awan Company Pakistan Engineering Council Circle August From Industry LESCO Court

Recent Stories

UK says joining US in 'maritime security mission' ..

32 seconds ago

Air strike kills 42 in southern Libya town

34 seconds ago

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri people

35 seconds ago

Government College University Faisalabad stages ra ..

38 seconds ago

CDA launches anti-encroachment operation, retrieve ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands united against India: Shah ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.