Lahore High Court stays LESCO bidding for advanced metering system

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) from holding bidding for installation of advanced metering system in its two circles

Justice Shahid Mubeen passed the orders on a petition filed by a company, Industrial Solutions, through Waseem Arshad.

Advocate Babar Awan argued on behalf of the petitioner that LESCO had advertised a tender for installation of an advanced metering system in circle 4 and 5.

He submitted that, as per bylaws of Pakistan Engineering Council, foreign companies could not participate in bidding without a joint venture with a local company.

He submitted that various foreign companies, without a joint venture, had approached the LESCO for the purpose and these companies were being entertained.

He mentioned that already 12 foreign companies were working without a joint venture with the LESCO.

He contended that national industry would suffer if the foreign companies were allowed to participate in the bidding without a joint venture. He submitted that the bidding would be held on August 20 and pleaded with the court for setting aside it. He also requested the court for staying the bidding till the final decision of the petition.

The court after recording initial arguments stayed the bidding, to be held on August 20, and also issued notices to LESCO authorities and others.