UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Stops ACE From Harassing Sheikh Rashid In Land Sale Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Lahore High Court stops ACE from harassing Sheikh Rashid in land sale case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from harassing former interior minister and Pakistan Awami Muslim league Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a land sale case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from harassing former interior minister and Pakistan Awami Muslim league Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a land sale case.

Justice Farooq Haider passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging summons by ACE Punjab in land sale inquiry.

During the proceedings, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad submitted that he contracted the sale deed of the land, measuring 149 kanals, situated in district Attock, for Rs 670 million, with a private housing society 'Royal Residencia Pvt. Limited'.

Sheikh Rashid submitted that he received Rs 100 million in advance.

He submitted that the process for sale of land had not been completed yet. He submitted that the land was in his possession and its 80 per cent sale amount was yet to be received from the purchaser.

The owner of Royal Residencia was not paying the outstanding amount, he added.

He submitted that the land had been declared in income tax return and he did not violate any law by selling the land.

Subsequently, the court stopped ACE from harassing Sheikh Rashid and summoned the investigation officer along with the record on the next date of hearing on July 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that the matter was fixed as an objection case after the LHC office put an objection on it. However, the court remarked that the objection would be reviewed on the judicial side.

ACE had summoned Sheikh Rashid for July 15 over alleged embezzlement of government fee in land sale matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Punjab Interior Minister Sale Rashid Attock July Muslim From Government Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Govt appoints Shazia Marri as Chairperson BISP

Govt appoints Shazia Marri as Chairperson BISP

4 minutes ago
 Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up T ..

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up Tour de France heat

4 minutes ago
 Bilal Kaka murder accused arrested

Bilal Kaka murder accused arrested

4 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Colleagues Helping on Ground After ..

UN Humanitarian Colleagues Helping on Ground After Strike in Ukraine's Vinnytsia ..

4 minutes ago
 Mir Naseebullah Marree takes notice of gastro dise ..

Mir Naseebullah Marree takes notice of gastro diseases' medicine shortage in Koh ..

9 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary warns against violation of law in ..

Chief Secretary warns against violation of law in by-polls

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.