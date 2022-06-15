UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Stops Administration From Harassing Tandoor Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Lahore High Court stops administration from harassing Tandoor owners

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the administration from harassing Tandoor owners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the administration from harassing Tandoor owners.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Association of Nanbais challenging the government's step of fixing Naan and Roti prices.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the government was forcing the Tandoor owners to sell Naan and Roti at the rate fixed by it. He submitted that the city administration had started action against the Tandoor owners over violations of the instructions. He pleaded with the court to stop the administration from harassing the Tandoor owners.

Subsequently, the court stopped the administration from harassing Tandoor owners. The court alsoissued notices to the deputy commissioner and others for June 17 and sought a reply.

