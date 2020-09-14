Lahore High Court stops auctioning of Dhoke Syedan land

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday ordered the authorities concerned to stop auction of state land in Dhoke Syedan and instead allocate it for public welfare projects

LHC's Justice Khalid Mehmood Malik announced the order on a petition filed by Anwar Dar Advocate that the land be used for constructing a school, a public park, a hospital or other public welfare projects.

The verdict had been reserved by LHC's Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan in 2017.

Talking to the media, the petitioner said the court had stopped the departments from auctioning the land. He had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2007 that there was no school, college or hospital for the big population of Dhoke Syedan and surrounding areas, and allocate the subject 108 kanal land for public such public welfare projects. Later, the departments started the process to auction the land for commercial use and he approached the LHC to get the same stopped.