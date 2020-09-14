UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stops Auctioning Of Dhoke Syedan Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Lahore High Court stops auctioning of Dhoke Syedan land

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday ordered the authorities concerned to stop auction of state land in Dhoke Syedan and instead allocate it for public welfare projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday ordered the authorities concerned to stop auction of state land in Dhoke Syedan and instead allocate it for public welfare projects.

LHC's Justice Khalid Mehmood Malik announced the order on a petition filed by Anwar Dar Advocate that the land be used for constructing a school, a public park, a hospital or other public welfare projects.

The verdict had been reserved by LHC's Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan in 2017.

Talking to the media, the petitioner said the court had stopped the departments from auctioning the land. He had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2007 that there was no school, college or hospital for the big population of Dhoke Syedan and surrounding areas, and allocate the subject 108 kanal land for public such public welfare projects. Later, the departments started the process to auction the land for commercial use and he approached the LHC to get the same stopped.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lahore High Court Yousaf Raza Gillani Rawalpindi Same 2017 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

9 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

9 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

24 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

24 minutes ago

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

39 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.