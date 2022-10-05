UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Stops Court Officers From Using Services Of Private Persons In Judicial Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has ordered court officers and officials to immediately stop use of services of private persons and clerks of the lawyers in performance of the official duties after taking notice of working of private persons in judicial offices.

In an office order issued by LHC Deputy Registrar (Human Resource), It had been stated that it came into knowledge that court and judicial branches' staff seek assistance of private persons and clerks of the lawyers in performance of their official duties, especially movement of files from branches to court or other branches, which could result in tempering or loss of important judicial records.

The office order directed all supervisory officers of the judicial branches to remain more vigilant regarding the performance of their branches and keep strict checks on their subordinates to stop the involvement of private persons in the branch affairs. In case of any shortage of staff, a written request with cogent justification be forwarded to the authority, it added.

