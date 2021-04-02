UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stops Cutting Of Mango Trees In Multan

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:04 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped cutting of mango trees in and around Multan district

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against smog, environmental pollution and protection of underground water.

A counsel on behalf of Judicial Water Commission apprised the court that the commission had filed a civil miscellaneous application for stopping felling of trees in and around Multan district. He submitted that as per media reports, a housing authority had cut off mango trees situated on more than 6000 acres of land allegedly without any environmental approval in Multan. He submitted that the said agriculture land would be used for housing societies whereas the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was silent over the action.

He submitted that the land should be declared a negative area for housing societies or any other use except mango plantation. He also submitted that Multan Development Authority's master plan needed amendments for the purpose of adding negative areas for housing societies being constructed on fertile land.

He pleaded with the court to stop the cutting of mango trees in and around Multan district, besides declaring the said areas as environmentally sensitive areas for mango plantation.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka also argued before the court that Lahore and other cities had become most polluted due to tree felling.

Subsequently, the court immediately stopped cutting of trees in and around Multan district and also sought a reply from respondents including Multan Development Authority.

