Lahore High Court Stops Departmental Stores From Using Shopping Bags

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped departmental stores from using shopping bags

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped departmental stores from using shopping bags.The petitioner Suleman Khan Niazi took the plea in his petition filed in LHC that Punjab government has taken no steps to ban use of shopping bags despite its pledges with high court.

LHC should issue orders to ban use of shopping bags.Justice Shahid Karim has directed all the departmental stores of Lahore not to use shopping bags as the use of shopping bags is increasing pollution.Justice Shahid Karim has sought implementation report within 15 days.

