Lahore High Court stops FBR from recovering Rs 24 million income tax from Chaudhry Sugar Mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from recovering Rs 24 million income tax from Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by Sharif family.

The court also stopped the FBR authorities from coercive measures against the mill.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Sugar Mills challenging notices by the board for recovery of Rs 24 million income tax.

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued before the court that the board did not fulfill legal requirements before sending notices for recovery of Rs 24 million income tax.

He submitted that an appeal against the notices was pending with the income tax appellate tribunal.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the notices, besides directions to the tribunal for early decision of the appeal.

The court , after hearing detailed arguments, stopped FBR from recovering the income tax and ordered the tribunal to decide the appeal in 30 days.