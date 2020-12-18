UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stops FBR From Recovering Rs 24 Million Income Tax From Chaudhry Sugar Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Lahore High Court stops FBR from recovering Rs 24 million income tax from Chaudhry Sugar Mills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from recovering Rs 24 million income tax from Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from recovering Rs 24 million income tax from Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by Sharif family.

The court also stopped the FBR authorities from coercive measures against the mill.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Sugar Mills challenging notices by the board for recovery of Rs 24 million income tax.

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued before the court that the board did not fulfill legal requirements before sending notices for recovery of Rs 24 million income tax.

He submitted that an appeal against the notices was pending with the income tax appellate tribunal.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the notices, besides directions to the tribunal for early decision of the appeal.

The court , after hearing detailed arguments, stopped FBR from recovering the income tax and ordered the tribunal to decide the appeal in 30 days.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court FBR Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

Malik Amir Dogar calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outle ..

1 minute ago

CTO's Whatsapp number issued to improve traffic sy ..

1 minute ago

Four baby monkeys kept in cages at Empress Market ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson Does Not Rule Out New Lockdown After ..

4 minutes ago

Excellent police officers, jawans to be awarded: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.