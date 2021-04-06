UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stops Govt From Purchasing Sugar From Mills At Rs 80 Per Kg

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stopped the provincial government from purchasing sugar from mills at the rate of Rs 80 per kg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stopped the provincial government from purchasing sugar from mills at the rate of Rs 80 per kg.

The court summoned provincial secretary Industries, cane commissioner Punjab and representatives of Federal board of Revenue for April 7.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Tandliawala Sugar Mills and others against setting ex-mill sugar price of Rs 80 per kg by the provincial government.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the provincial government on its own fixed the sugar price .

He submitted that the law did not permit the government to determine the sugar price and then enforce it.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification of fixing sugar prices and restrain the government from purchasing sugar till the final decision of the petitions.

The court, after recording initial arguments, stopped the government from purchasing sugar from the mills and adjourned further hearing till April 7.

