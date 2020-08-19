UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stops Implementation On Notification For Licence Suspension Of Two Pilots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped implementation on notification for suspension of licences of two pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The court also stopped respondent authorities from making a final decision in the matter.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing two separate petitions filed by pilots - Amir Mehmood Mailk and Syed Mohsin Ali Zaidi - against suspension of their licences and also issued notices to the respondents.

A counsel on behalf of petitioners argued before the court that CAA authorities through a notification had suspended licences of the petitioners and it was hinted that the proceedings for the cancellation of licences would be started if appeals were not filed within 14 days.

He submitted that the appellate authority against the impugned order was the CAA DG itself. He submitted that the aviation's rules to this effect were in violation of the fundamental right of due process of law guaranteed in the Constitution.

He pleaded the court to set aside the rules allowing the CAA DG to hear appeal against his own orders for being unconstitutional and also restrain the authority from holding proceedings against the petitioners.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped operation of the notification and issued notices to respondents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had on August 17 stopped implementation on a notification for suspension of a PIA pilot's licence while hearing an identical plea.

